All Peterborough parking machines now accepting new £1 coins

All of Peterborough’s parking machines are now accepting the new £1 coins.

Previously, machines at the city market multi-storey could not accept the coin, and neither could on street parking machines.

But a Peterborough City Council spokesman today (Friday, April 7) confirmed that all parking machines are now taking it.

The new 12-sided £1 coin was rolled out across England last month in a bid to curb the rise of counterfeits.

At the time, Queensgate confirmed the payment machines in all of its car parks had been upgraded ready for the rollout.

