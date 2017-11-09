All emergency services including air ambulance at 'very serious' crash between Peterborough and Wisbech - road closed

All emergency services including the air ambulance are at the scene of a very serious crash in the Fens between Peterborough and Wisbech this morning.

Police, ambulance, fire and the air ambulance were called at 7.10am to Black Drove, Murrow.

Details are still unclear but a police spokesman described the incident as very serious and said the road is likely to remain closed for sometime.

The spokesman said it is unclear, but two or three vehicles are thought to have been involved.

More details will appear here as we have them, but motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The road is closed between Long Drove and Cant's Drove.