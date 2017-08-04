Air Ambulance lands on A14 in Cambridgeshire after four injured in crash near Brampton Hut interchange

Four people have been injured in a crash which is causing long delays on the A14 in Cambridgeshire this morning.

The air ambulance has attended the scene of the single car crash. The road was closed while it landed, but one lane is now open.

A single car is involved on the A14 westbound at junction 20 Thrapston Road at Ellington. Lane one of two remains closed whilst recovery work takes place and police say this is likely to be the case for some time.

Queues are back past Brampton Hut to Huntingdon.

The AA are reporting that the car clipped a kerb and spun off the carriageway.

Details of the injuries are not clear at this stage.

More as we have it...