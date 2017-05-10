Air ambulance called to rush hour crash at Crowland

The air ambulance was called to reports of a serious collision at Crowland last night
The crash was reported to police at 5.20pm at the junction of Peterborough Road and James Road.
A police spokesman said: “Although it initially looked dramatic and the air ambulance did attend, it was actually minor injury only and nobody required hospital treatment.”
Three cars were involved in the crash and the road closure was due to a diesel spillage.
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.