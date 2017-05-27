Air ambulance at serious multi vehicle crash which has closed A1 at Stamford - long delays

A serious multi vehicle crash has closed the A1 near Stamford this morning causing miles of queues.

The road is closed southbound between the A151 Bourne Road at Colsterworth and the A606 Empingham Road at Stamford.

Police and ambulance crews are on scene but an eyewitness contacted the Peterborough Telegraph to say there were huge tailbacks.

The air ambulance has also been sighted.

There has also been a minor collision on the northbound side at the same location.

Eyewitness Lee Harters said: “There’s two small shunts down to single lane traffic before the Exton turn off. Southbound completely shut and will be as cars in road.”

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

A detour is in operation - follow hollow diamond diversion symbols on to the A607 towards Melton Mowbray then take the A606 Westbound and continue through Oakham. Stay on the A606 until you re-join the A1 near Stamford.