The A605 is closed after a road collision this morning (Tuesday, November 14).

Cambridgeshire police said Stanham Way, which is between the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Flaxley Road and the slip road onto the Fletton Parkway, is currently shut in both directions.

It is believed the collision involved a car and a cyclist.

There are currently delays on the Fletton Parkway.

More as we have it.