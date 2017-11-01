Search

A47 towards Wansford blocked after three vehicle collision

Road closed
The A47 is blocked from Peterborough to Wansford this morning (Wednesday, November 1).

Cambridgeshire police have said to avoid the area.

A police spokeswoman said: "We were called at 7.30am to the westbound carriageway of the A47 (near Sacrewell Farm). There was a three vehicle collision - Fiat Punto, Ford Galaxy and Ford Transit van.

"The carriageway is blocked while recovery takes place. Ambulance are on the scene but it is unknown what/if any injuries there are."