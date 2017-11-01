A47 towards Wansford blocked after three vehicle collision

The A47 is blocked from Peterborough to Wansford this morning (Wednesday, November 1).

Cambridgeshire police have said to avoid the area.

A police spokeswoman said: "We were called at 7.30am to the westbound carriageway of the A47 (near Sacrewell Farm). There was a three vehicle collision - Fiat Punto, Ford Galaxy and Ford Transit van.

"The carriageway is blocked while recovery takes place. Ambulance are on the scene but it is unknown what/if any injuries there are."