A1M blocked in both directions at Peterborough after lorry hits lamppost

A lorry has hit a lamppost on the A1M which has fallen across the opposite carriageway blocking the road in both directions.

The crash took place on the A1M southbound between Haddon and Norman Cross at 1.45pm today, Monday October 23.

The lorry hit a lamppost which has fallen across the northbound carriageway. Police confirmed all six lanes were closed between Haddon Services and Norman Cross.

The road was fully closed for around five minutes while traffic officers moved the lampost that the lorry had hit.

A car has then hit the back of the stranded lorry.

Traffic is passing on the hard shoulder on the southbound carriageway. The northbound carriageway remains closed with a diversion via the A15 and A1139.

Police, ambulance and fire crews are at the scene.

There are delays back past Alwalton southbound and Glatton northbound.

The AA is reporting delays of 30 minutes.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.