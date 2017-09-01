A1 shut near Norman Cross

The A1M is currently closed northbound just before Norman Cross at Junction 16.

The closure today (Friday, September 1) is due to a broken down vehicle in the middle of the carriageway.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 12.36pm with reports of a broken down vehicle on the northbound carriageway of the A1M near Norman Cross.

“A Range Rover lost a wheel and is blocking the carriageway. Highways are at the scene.”