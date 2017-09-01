Search

A1 re-opens near Norman Cross following incident

Accident image
Accident image

The A1M was closed northbound just before Norman Cross at Junction 16 for over two hours this afternoon.

The closure today (Friday, September 1) was due to a broken down vehicle in the middle of the carriageway.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 12.36pm with reports of a broken down vehicle on the northbound carriageway of the A1M near Norman Cross.

“A Range Rover lost a wheel and is blocking the carriageway. Highways are at the scene.”

The road was cleared and re-opened at around 2.45pm.