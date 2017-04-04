A1 between Peterborough and Stamford closed for four hours due to ‘police incident’

The A1 between Peterborough and Stamford was closed for four hours last night due to a ‘police incident.’

Officers were called at 7.21pm yesterday, Monday April 3, to reports of concern for a man on a bridge over the A1 near Wittering.

Officers attended the scene and the road was closed.

The man later moved to a place of safety and the road was re-opened at 11.15pm.

Traffic was diverted by police while the closure was in place.

A PT reader caught in the traffic said: “They directed us off through Easton on Hill, several emergency vehicles went flying past. Police then did a great job of managing traffic through Collyweston or back on to the A47.”