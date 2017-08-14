Train derailment blocks line between Peterborough and Ely

A train derailment has blocked the tracks between Peterborough and Ely.

All services have been cancelled between the two cities, and disruption on the line is expected for the rest of the day following the accident earlier today (Monday).

No-one was hurt in the incident, which saw a freight train come off the tracks.

Travellers hoping to get between Norwich and Peterborough are advised to travel via London, while replacement bus services have been requested.

A spokesman for the Rail Accident Investigation Branch said they were at the scene gathering evidence.