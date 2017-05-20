TRAFFIC: A605 at Thrapston to face closures and delays

A main route near Thrapston will face road closures and delays starting tomorrow (Sunday) for work on the carriageway.

The A605 from the A14 roundabout to the Titchmarsh turn will be affected until Friday, May 26.

A Northamptonshire County Council spokesman said: “Repairs to the A605 from just north of the A14 roundabout [at Thrapston] to the Titchmarsh turn will take place next week.

“Firstly some surface patching work will take place before more widespread surface dressing work is done.

“This stretch of road will be closed overnight between 8pm on Sunday, May 21, and 6am on Monday, May 22.

“There will also be overnight closures between 8pm on Monday, May 22, and 6am on Tuesday, May 23, and between 8pm on Tuesday, May 23, and 6am on Wednesday, May 24.

“Further works will take place between Tuesday and Friday of the same week between 9.30am and 3.30pm on all days.

“Temporary traffic lights will be in use.

“As ever, the works are weather-dependent.”