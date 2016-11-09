Traditional rocket will not sound to start Armistice silence in Peterborough because of EU legislation

A whistle rather than a rocket maroon will mark the start of two minutes of remembrance in Peterborough on Armistice Day this Friday thanks to EU legislation.

The Rocket Maroon - a type of firework - traditionally marks the start of the silence at 11am on November 11.

But this year a whistle will be used.

A Peterborough City Council spokeswoman said: “Armistice rockets are a specialist product and are manufactured to order and made in Europe. From next year EU legislation makes it a requirement that in order for Star Fireworks to legally supply these rockets to us we must have undertaken the training recognised within the industry which we have not yet been offered.

“We understand that Star Rockets is the only company that has offered this service and imported these rockets and they do not believe there is much, if any, stock within the country. We have contacted a local company which supplies rocket maroons however these travel across the ground and not up into the sky.”

On Armistice Day the Mayor will lead a procession of dignitaries, councillors, Freemen of the City, Honorary Aldermen and guests from the Town Hall to the war memorial on Bridge Street for a short service at 10.55am.

Reverend Canon Ian Black will conduct the service, which will include two minutes’ silence at 11am.

On Remembrance Sunday a parade will take place through the city centre.

The parade, which will include armed forces personnel, veterans and cadets will leave Car Haven car park and march along Bridge Street to Peterborough Cathedral at 9.50am.

Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor David Sanders, will lead a civic procession including dignitaries, Freemen of the City, military representatives and guests from the Town Hall to the war memorial on Bridge Street for the laying of the wreaths just after 10am.

The procession will then make its way to Peterborough Cathedral for a service of remembrance at 10.30am. During the service the congregation will observe two minutes’ silence.

A service, which everyone is welcome to attend, will also be held at the war memorial just before 11am which will include two minutes’ silence.

Following the cathedral service, the procession will be led back to the Town Hall where a poppy wreath will be unveiled above the building’s Bridge Street entrance to commemorate council members and staff killed in the two World Wars.

The Lord-Lieutenant, the Mayor, Mayoress and President of the Royal British Legion will then take the salute from a march-past at the front of the Town Hall. The procession will continue through the city’s streets, and will include ex-servicemen, 158 Regiment The Royal Logistic Corps, RAF Wittering and cadets from across the region.

Councillor Sanders said: “Many of our residents will be too young to remember the world wars so it is important we continue to acknowledge the sacrifices made by so many, including members of our own families.

“Remembrance Sunday is an important annual event for us all to pay our respects to those who lost their lives in combat. I hope the people of Peterborough will join us in marking the dedication of our armed forces in the past, present and future.

“I would also urge people to support the annual Poppy Appeal. Wearing a poppy not only remembers lost lives, but also assists the servicemen and women of today.”