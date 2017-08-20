Town charity up for Everyday Heroes award

Whittlesey-based charity Defibrillators For All has been named as a finalist in the St John Ambulance Everyday Heroes awards.

The annual awards celebrate the nation’s lifesavers, honouring community heroes, organisations and members of the public who have used first aid to help others.

Defibrillators For All has installed 35 public access defibrillators in Whittlesey. The charity has also delivered awareness training sessions, including at all schools in the town, and is now running a screening programme to detect young people at risk of sudden cardiac arrest.

The charity is a finalist in the Yours Community First Aid Champion category. The ceremony is at the Hilton London Bankside on September 28 and will be hosted by TV presenter Katie Piper.

The charity’s founder Deborah Slator said: “Reaching the finals gives us a much louder voice. Our hope is that other small towns and villages will see what we have achieved in our small town and realise that they too can make a difference.

“We feel that Whittlesey is the heart-safe capital of the UK. We have no intention of slowing down.

“This year all our secondary school pupils will receive training and we have linked into other community groups to enable us to deliver the training. We also have plans to continue to make heart screening readily available for young people in the town.”

Jon Knight, regional director for St John Ambulance in the East, said: ‘Everyday Heroes is the very essence of what St John Ambulance is about – ordinary people doing extraordinary things through first aid. We believe that no one should suffer for a lack of first aid, and the actions of our finalists prove that first aid really can be the difference between life and death.”