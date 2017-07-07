Tournament to remember coach

A charity football tournament to remember a popular Peterborough coach will be held this weekend.

The 12-team football tournament will be held at the Netherton grounds on Saturday to remember Tony Agius.

Tony, who coached a number of teams in the city, lost his life to cancer last year, spending his final weeks at the Thorpe Hall Hospice - which is where all money raised is being donated.

Aside from the tournament, there will be a raffle with awesome prizes from Ricky Gervais tickets and a signed Posh t-shirt to hampers and services from businesses across the city.

The tournament will take place from 11am until 4pm.