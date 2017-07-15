Tournament honours coach Tony

Friends and family came together to honour a football coach who had helped scores of people play the sport across the city.

The Tony Agius tournament was played at The Grange in Netherton on Saturday.

Tony was a known name within the Peterborough football scene, having spent most of his life in Orton and many years coaching his own teams.

Sadly, he died last year after a battle with cancer. He spent the last few weeks of his life at Thorpe Hall Hospice, and the money raised at the football tournament was donated to the Sue Ryder Hospice.

The tournament was organised by Tony’s family including Gino, Paige, Nico and Sam Agius (pictured) with a number of teams turning up.