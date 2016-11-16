Top Peterborough restaurants sign up for takeaway delivery service

Online food delivery service Deliveroo is launching its services in Peterborough.

The on-demand service for high-quality restaurant meals has teamed up with 10 quality eateries across the city.

The ward winning service, which was founded just three years ago, is expecting to create 50 jobs for local people over the course of the first year.

The majority of staff will be Deliveroo riders, who aim to deliver food, which will be cooked fresh to order and delivered from the restaurant kitchen to the customers’ door within 30 minutes.

It is understood that Deliveroo will not have a base in the city but riders will operate from the restaurants.

Jeremy Rawlinson, general manager at Deliveroo, said: “Ten restaurants have signed up to the service, meaning the hungry residents of Peterborough can now get their favourite food from their most loved local restaurants including Carluccio’s, Ba Shoh, The Pizza Parlour and Mai Thai.

“We’re extremely excited to be launching in Peterborough and we’re looking forward to bringing some of the city’s delicious dishes straight from the hands of local chefs to customers’ doors.

“Our new riders in Peterborough are now kitted out in their new hyper-reflective kit and locals can order from the fantastic variety of restaurants in Peterborough, whatever they want, whenever they want, all from the comfort of their own home, office desk or wherever else hunger strikes.

He added: “We already have a number of great partners across the city and we are excited to expand and widen the variety of restaurants on offer to our customers in Peterborough over the course of the next year.”

The city restaurants using Deliveroo are Handmade Burger Co, Creams, Stoneworks Bar, Mai Thai, Prezzo, The Pizza Parlour, Boost Juice Bar, Ba Shoh, Bill’s and Carluccio’s.

Mr Rawlinson said: “Deliveroo is focused on providing the ultimate food delivery experience.

“Customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between noon and 11pm, from a variety of leading local, independent and high-quality chain restaurants, conveniently delivered to their homes and offices.

Two months ago, Deliveroo unveiled its new visual identity, logo and rider equipment that enhances riders’ safety and style through a brightly coloured, hyper-­reflective kit, as well as a new logo, which aims to become a shorthand for great food delivered anywhere.

To download the Deliveroo app visit the app store on an iPhone or Android device.

Restaurant list

· Handmade Burger Co

· Creams

· Stoneworks Bar

· Mai Thai

· Prezzo

· The Pizza Parlour

· Boost Juice Bar

· Ba Shoh

· Bill’s

· Carluccio’s