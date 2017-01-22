Top award for city’s Barnardo’s staff

The Peterborough branch of a national children’s charity has claimed a top award.

Barnardo’s in Peterborough has been given the Hear by Right Participation Gold Award by the National Youth Agency.

The award, which is available at bronze, silver and gold levels, shows that an organisation takes the voice of young people seriously and involves them in how the services are shaped and delivered. Lynn McNish, Barnardo’s Children’s Services Manager at Peterborough Children’s Centres said: “Receiving this award is just fantastic and testament to the passion and dedication of the Barnardo’s team. “We deliver a number of children’s services across Peterborough and this illustrates how participation and listening to the voice of children and young people underpins the work that we do.”