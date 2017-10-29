Toddlers are young explorers

Tommy’s, the miscarriage and stillbirth charity, and Jo Jingles, which provides music, singing and movement classes for children, hosted a Jinglethon at the Whittlesey Youth and Community Centre in Scaldgate.

The event saw local toddlers aged from three months to five years dressing up as nature explorers and being sponsored to participate in a fun musical explorers programme.

Donations raised by the little ones went to Tommy’s to fund further research into miscarriages, stillbirths and premature births.

The event in Whittlesey was hosted by Hayley Durkin. A second Jinglethon was also held for parents and their children in Yaxley. For more information on Tommy’s, visit: https://www.tommys.org/.