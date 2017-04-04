Timpson’s boss shapes key to success for delegates at Peterborough business conference

The boss of high street retailer Timpsons was the guest speaker at a business conference in Peterborough.

John Timpson, chairman of the retailer that specialises in shoe repairs, key cutting and engraving, outlined the key reasons for the success of his business.

He delighted an audience of about 100 people at the Rawlinsons Business Conference at the Kingsgate Conference Centre with an individual, humorous and thought-provoking approach to running a business.

He said: “We have just two rules for staff: they must look the part and put the money in the till.

“For great customer service just trust the people who serve to do it the way they want.”

The usual procedures do not apply at Timpsons.

Staff recruitment is based on finding the right personality.

Mr Timpson said: “We can teach the skills we need, we can’t teach personality. Management is there to support the staff who serve and not tell them what to do.”

Afterwards, Mark Jackson, Rawlinsons’ partner, said: “John’s keynote session was thought-provoking and inspirational to delegates.”

In addition, there was a series of presentations and break-out sessions focusing on various themes including business priorities in Cambridgeshire, an update on the budget and tax to marketing and cyber security.

Guest break-out speakers came from the Local Enterprise Partnership, Allia Future Business Centre, Barclays, PilotFish, Rawlinsons, Cambridgeshire Police, Natwest Bank, Media Matters and Keith Markham Training Services.

Mr Jackson said: “Our annual business conferences have always been well supported and well received by delegates.

“The range of speakers and subjects covered almost guaranteed there was something helpful for each attendee. Feedback has been excellent.”