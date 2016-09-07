Time to nominate city’s unsung community heros for Peterborough Civic Awards

Nominations are now open for the Peterborough City Council Civic Awards and there are a number of categories to nominate worthy unsung community heros.

If you know an individual or group who always go above and beyond to help out then why not put their name forward for a Civic Award?

Two years ago Peterborough City Council launched the Civic Awards to recognise residents, groups, organisations and businesses that make a real difference and help bring the community together.

The awards are the communities way of saying thank you to all those who go out of their way to help others and the response each year has been fantastic with the city council’s Chief Executive comparing two packed out presentation ceremonies inside the Town Hall.

Last year’s winners included Peter Moyse, for his work developing the John Clare Society, and Michaela Anthony, for her passion in volunteering with the Peterborough Environment City Trust charity. The ceremony included a performance from the talented Peterborough Youth Choir.

The nomination categories for the awards are:

* Young Person

* Lifetime Achievement

* Community involved

* Business

* Environment

* Contribution to Art and Culture

* Sport

Nomination forms are available to download, be collected from the Town Hall reception or by emailing civicaward@peterborough.gov.uk

The closing date for nominations is 5pm on Wednesday November 30.

Nominations can also be posted to Justina Jangan, Civic Awards, Governance Department, Peterborough City Council, Town Hall, Peterborough, PE1 1HG.

Following the closing date all nominations will be passed on to the Honours Panel which will meet in December to draw up a shortlist of finalists and select the winner of each award category.

The winners of the Civic Awards will be announced at the council meeting on January. Winners will be presented with the awards at the Civic Awards ceremony in March at the Town Hall.