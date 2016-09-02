Time running out for Little Miracles’ defibrillator campaign

Time is running out for a Peterborough children’s charity to raise enough money to buy a defibrillator.

Little Miracles, the charity which supports families with disabled children, additional needs and life limiting conditions, is trying to raise £3,000 to buy a defibrillator for their headquarters at The Spinney Centre in Hartwell Way, Ravensthorpe.

The charity has set up a crowdfunding page online, and needs to raise the entire £3,000 by 10am on Wednesday, September 7, or they will not receive a penny.

They have currently raised just over £1,800.

Michelle King, who set up the charity, said: “In the past year we have had six or seven children fall unconscious while they have been with us. The last boy we had to resuscitate ourselves, while the ambulance and air ambulance came. Thankfully the boy had come round by the time the ambulance arrived. But it could easily have ended very differently. “It takes seven or eight minutes for an ambulance to get to us, and that could be crucial. The nearest defibrillators are either at the Bretton Centre or the hospital, which is too far to run.”

While training will be given, Michelle said the kit would be available to be used by everyone in the community. She said: “The equipment is very simple to use, and can talk people through how to use it, what settings to use and things like that. It makes everything really easy to use. “There are a number of community groups who use the centre and people who live near-by, and they would have access to the machine.”

To help, visit the charity’s crowdfunding page