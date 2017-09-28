Tickets still available for free Peterborough STEM Festival 2017

Organisers are inviting families to this weekend’s free Peterborough STEM Festival 2017, celebrating Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths, although ticket numbers are limited.

The event, being held at Allia Future Business Centre Peterborough on London Road, this Sunday, 1st October from 9.30am until 4pm, still has some adult and child tickets available online at www.peterboroughstemfestival.co.uk.

The event has plenty of fun, engaging and inspiring activities, as well as workshops on the day that require no pre-booking, just a free admission ticket - although these are limited.

Last year, the STEM based event, aiming to “Encourage. Inspire. Develop.” saw around 500 visitors through the doors, and received positive feedback from both exhibitors and visitors. This year looks set to be even bigger with double the amount of tickets available.

The first event of its kind in Peterborough was run by volunteers with a passion for STEM, as well as being free to attend, funding was entirely from corporate sponsorship.

The 2017 festival’s main sponsor is Anglian Water, and will include exhibits of science experiments, a puzzle solving treasure hunt, working vintage steam pumps, forensics, robots, a Minecraft challenge, a Raspberry Pi Workshop, Virtual Reality experiences, interactive displays from Anglian Water @One alliance and much more - making for a hands-on, inspirational experience.

Mission to engage, inspire, and develop STEM innovators of the future.

The festival, founded and organised by Digital People in Peterborough (DPiP), whose mission for Peterborough STEM Festival is to engage, inspire, and develop children and adults, aims to work with parents and educators to inspire today’s youth into becoming tomorrow’s science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) innovators.

In particular, DPiP strives to encourage and highlight what’s new, unusual or surprising; to inspire by giving participants the opportunity to obtain hands-on experience; and to enhance interest by providing examples and introductions to role models.

Many activities on the day require no pre-booking (apart from admission tickets) and include:

- Coding challenges with BGL Group

- Get involved with CHaOS (Cambridge Hands On Science)

- Collect the clues and solve the code for the Escape Rooms Treasure Hunt

- Create the best aircraft rivet with the Royal Air Force

- Learn how to broadcast an Internet radio station with Hereward Community Radio

- Hands-on DNA construction with the Wellcome Trust

- Tour the Innovation Lab and discover 3D printers, 3D scanners, laser cutters and more

- Meet Pepper, Greater Peterborough UTC’s robot assistant

- There will also be an opportunity to purchase the latest Raspberry Pi kits from PetRasJam along with some fun STEM Festival merchandise.

Due to the low number of remaining tickets, organisers by Digital People in Peterborough are suggesting parents do not turn up on the day without pre-booking tickets online.

Find out more online at www.peterboroughstemfestival.co.uk.