Tickets on sale for Angel Fair reception in aid of Thorpe Hall Hospice

Tickets are still on sale for an exclusive Champagne reception which will launch a new festive Angel Fair.

The Angel Fair, the brainchild of Lady Victoria Leatham, will be running at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice on Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4.

All profits from the event will go towards helping to provide palliative care at the hospice this Christmas so patients can spend the day with their families.

The fair, which takes its name from the wicker angels which will decorate it, will be launched on Friday, December 2, with a special preview evening.

Tickets have been offered to sponsors and invited guests but some are still available to members of the public, costing £25.

Small angels (pictured) are also still available costing £25, which will look gorgeous in shop windows and on counters or even a great addition to your home decorations.

Champagne and canapés will be provided at the reception where guests can browse the stalls before they open to the general public the following day.

To purchase tickets, small angels or for more information about the fair, e-mail victoria.leatham@me.com