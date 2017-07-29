Three arrested in Peterborough after violent incident

Three men have been arrested in connection with a violent disorder in Yaxley.

The incident happened on Monday (July 24) at about 10.15pm in Middletons Road. Four young men were assaulted and required hospital treatment. All have since been released.

The men, all aged 20, were arrested in Peterborough and have since been released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CF0424210717 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org