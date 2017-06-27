Thousands turn out for Peterborough’s Mission Possible Careers Show

More than 6,000 people turned out for a careers show in Peterborough.

The Mission Possible Careers Show was held at the East of England Arena and Events Centre and also attracted more than 200 exhibitors from employers across the region.

There was also a drop-in CV Bootcamp with business professionals providing tips on improving CVs and succeeding at interviews, plus qualified careers advisers offering personalised help.

It was organised by Opportunity Peterborough’s Skills Service team and aimed at 14 to 24-year-olds.

Steve Bowyer, chief executive of Opportunity Peterborough, said: “The atmosphere was incredible and I was delighted to see so many young people being inspired by this fantastic event. Thanks to all of the exhibitors who gave up their time to support the show and help to make it such a huge success once again.”

Polly Davison, global talent management leader for Cummins UK, which exhibited at the show, said: “The future is bright, great students, great schools.”

Activity highlights included a Force India F1 simulator with a Top Gear style leader board and Cambridge

Science Centre’s COSMOS roadshow encouraging a love of science.

Exhibitors from all sectors were split into Experience Zones ranging from creative to business to lifestyle and wellbeing.

Peterborough-based XL Displays were one of many businesses advertising live apprenticeship vacancies on the day and the Enterprise Zone was filled with hands on advice for CV writing, career progression routes and support for setting up a business.