Thousands raised for storm victims

Kind hearted residents raised thousands for victims of Hurricane Irma.

A fundraising night was held at the Black Horse Pub in Elton last week to provide help for residents in Antigua and Barbuda, who were devastated by the storm earlier this month.

Organiser Bob Bailey said the event had raised £11,000. He said: “People have been so generous donating money to help the campaign. Our thanks go to the pub for providing a good rate for the event.”