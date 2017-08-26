Thousands raised for epilepsy

A cheque of £4,200 was handed over to Epilepsy Action by the Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib Gurdwara, the Sikh Temple in Fengate.

The temple has now raised more than £34,000 to help tackle epilepsy since 2003.

Roger Stimson, local volunteer co-ordinator for Epilepsy Action, said: “In the past seven years the epilepsy services in Peterborough have radically changed.

“So much so that our local NHS can and does claim to be at the forefront for improving epilepsy care in the UK.

“This change, first employing two Epilepsy Specialist Nurses (ESNs) and now adding two more, has not only improved patient care beyond all previous standards but has also, remarkably, saved money.”