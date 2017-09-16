Thousands raised for Burma refugees

Thousands of pounds have been raised by a congregation at a Peterborough mosque to help Muslims in Myanmar who are being persecuted.

Worshippers at the Faizan e Madina Mosque have raised £6,000 for Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar (also known as Burma).

Meeting at the Iqbal Centre, Cromwell Road about the Rohingya in Burma. EMN-170909-202357009

Abdul Choudhuri, chairman of the mosque, said: “During the past few years the Rohingya Muslims in Burma are being systematically killed, their houses being burned in which many people have been burned alive, women being raped by the Burmese Army and Buddha community alike.

“During the past few months the situation has become far worse, which amounts to nothing short of genocide. 120,000 people are made to live in camps in terrible conditions and 75,000 people are fleeing to Bangladesh. The Bangladeshi government is reluctant to accept them and sending them back to be burned alive.”

The money raised will be sent to refugee camps to help the victims.

The issue was also raised by Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya, who attended a meeting at the Allama Iqbal centre on Cromwell Road on Saturday.

Meeting at the Iqbal Centre, Cromwell Road about the Rohingya in Burma. Chairing the meeting Coun. Shaz Nawaz with Fiona Onasanya MP and Ansar Ali. EMN-170909-202422009

She said:“The situation in Myanmar is something that the international community shouldn’t continue to ignore, and I was happy to meet with residents so that I can represent their views in parliament.”

The meeting was co-chaired by Cllr Ansar Ali and Cllr Shaz Nawaz. Cllr Ali said: “I would like to say a big thank you for the solidarity shown in the face of this human tragedy. Peterborough has shown it’s united where humanity is suffering.”