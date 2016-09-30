Thousands of Peterborough street lights to be upgraded

Peterborough City Council is upgrading 17,000 street lights to energy-efficient LEDs from October.

By installing more LED street lights in Peterborough, the council hopes to be able to make financial savings of £8.6 million over the next 20 years.

The upgraded lights are expected to achieve a reduction in the amount of energy used of around 70 per cent.

The three-year project will be carried out by Peterborough Highway Services, a 10-year partnership between Peterborough City Council and Skanska for the provision of highway maintenance services.

LED street lighting is designed to direct light downwards on to the road, reducing light pollution into properties. It also produces less carbon than conventional street lighting.

The replacement programme will concentrate on one ward in the city at a time with the initial upgrades taking place in North ward.

Technicians will be fitting digital control units, known as central management systems (CMS), within every lamp post. This enables engineers to monitor the performance of each and every light and detect and fix faults quickly.

Councillor Peter Hiller, the city council’s cabinet member for growth, planning, housing and economic development, said: “Many of our street lights are nearing the end of their life and will need replacing so it makes good sense to replace them with the latest technology. We have already replaced around 8,000 street lamps with the new energy efficient bulbs so I am delighted that we are now in a position to roll this out to every area of the city.

“Peterborough is a city which invests heavily in the environment, with the aim of becoming as clean and green as possible. In addition, the cost to maintain them is lower and residents can tend to feel safer as areas are better lit.

“Ward councillors will be fully-informed as their respective wards are upgraded as part of this programme. Most of the works should be undertaken with residents encountering very little disruption. However, I’d like to thank residents in advance for their patience and co-operation.”

Skanska operations director, James Holmes said: “After several months of detailed preparation, it’s fantastic to be getting started. Peterborough Highway Services is a strong partnership that will use its expertise and knowledge of the city to deliver this project as smooth as possible for residents.

“Our community liaison team will be in local areas over the coming months and we look forward to discussing the plans and answering any questions that members of the community may have.”

A roadshow will be held in each ward prior to the works starting to give residents the chance to find out more about the programme and ask questions.

The first roadshow will be held at the Gladstone Park Community Centre, Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough, on Monday 3 October between 11.30am and 2.30pm.

Alternatively, if people have questions about the installation programme they can email peterborough.led@skanska.co.uk or call 07464 489 464.