The right Route for hospital

The sounds of the swinging 60s have helped raised £560 for the Radiotherapy Department at Peterborough City Hospital.

Local artists from band Route ‘66 have handed over money from recent charity performances, with thousands of pounds now raised for other local causes, as well as charities which tackle cancer.

Sandee and Peter Lane, and Graham and Jean Seal, handed over a cheque to Sue Cunnington, radiotherapy manager at the hospital.

Sandee and Peter said: “We all enjoy the events whilst Route ‘66 are playing the wonderful sounds of the 60s.

“We have a great following of friends who are also very generous in their support of the charities we raise funds for.”