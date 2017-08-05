Talented children have been hitting all the right notes as they take to the stage for a series of summer shows.

More than 140 youngsters have been taking part in the annual Key Youth Theatre Summer School, learning performing arts skills along the way.

Key youth theatre week 2 summer school. Youngsters rehearsing High School Musical EMN-170731-172912009

The school lasts for two weeks, with two different groups of youngsters working to put on shows at the end of each week.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the school, and Paul Collings from the school said staff were always amazed by how many talented children came to take part.

He said: “The standard is absolutely brilliant. The kids have all worked really hard to put on great shows.

“They were all shattered at the end of it, but very proud.

Key youth theatre week 2 summer school. Youngsters rehearsing Chitty Chitty Bang Bang EMN-170731-172531009

“The groups never cease to amaze us. It is not just the children who go on to work in the industry, but everyone who comes along who are brilliant. They learn so much - not just the performing arts skills, but team work and confidence skills, and they get to make new friends.

“For the second week, the weather has been much better, so we have been able to get outside as well, which is fantastic.”

Each week the pupils, who are all aged between seven and 18, are split into four groups based on their age, and work to produce a show for the end of the week.

They take to the stage on Saturday to perform their work in front of friends and family.

Key youth theatre week 2 summer school. Youngsters rehearsing Jungle Book EMN-170731-172544009

This year the groups have been working on productions of The Jungle Book, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, High School Musical and Wicked.

*THE Key Youth Theatre team will be presenting their annual summer blockbuster musical from 16-19 August.

This year it’s something very different - Monty Python’s Spamalot. It guarantees songs and laughs galore.

Shows begin at 7.30pm and there is a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Key Youth Theatre summer school week 1. Group who will be performing Wicked. EMN-170728-175622009

Key Youth Theatre summer school week 1. Group who will be performing Chitty Chitty Bang Bang EMN-170728-175711009

Key Youth Theatre summer school week 1. Group who will be performing Jungle Book EMN-170728-175725009

Key Youth Theatre summer school week 1. Group who will be performing High School Musical. EMN-170728-175801009