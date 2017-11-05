The Eye Lovelies take fund raising to £20,000

Four years after holding their first coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer Support, a group of friends from the village have raised a staggering £20,000.

Kattie Roddis, Donna Nolan, Gemma Rorison, Debbie Moss, Laura Sulsh, Donna Mckean Smith and Lindsay Short - known locally as the “Eye Lovelies” - held their fifth coffee morning for Macmillan on September 29.

Their first one in 2013 was on a 1940s theme and over the years they have moved through the decades - so last year, in addition to their coffee and cake event, they also organised a 70 s disco in the evening. The Eye Lovelies repeated the tradition this year with an 80s disco held at The Leeds Hall.

A spokeswoman said: “We are a close-knit group of friends and each one of us has had a family member or friend affected by cancer. This is our way to fundraise for the charity we support and have lots of fun doing it. None of the events would have been successful without the support of family, friends and the village of Eye.”