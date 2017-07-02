The Beckhams drop into Peterborough

David Beckham put his impeccable taste to good use last Christmas by surprising son Brooklyn with a trip to the Peterborough area.

But the former England football captain did not buy tickets for Brooklyn to watch Peterborough United (as far as we know anyway) but instead revealed that the 18-year-old would be taking part in a tandem skydive from 13,000 feet at Sibson Airfield.

David, and his singer and designer wife Victoria, visited Wansford on Father’s Day with their other children Romeo, Cruz and Harper as Brooklyn fell at 120 miles per hour for 40 to 50 seconds, before his parachute was deployed at approximately 5,000 feet by an instructor.

The teenager was then able to enjoy the glorious views from the sky for a good five minutes before dropping to the ground.

The experience was captured on film and published two days ago by UK Parachuting - Sibson Airfield Facebook page, which expertly captured the experience.

Marty Wilson, manager at Sibson, said: “They contacted us as it was a Christmas present.

Brooklyn Beckham. Photo: www.skydivesibson.co.uk/

“They definitely enjoyed it and it was good for us as you don’t get famous people like that every day.

“We just treated them like normal customers which is what they wanted as well.

“They were very down to earth and normal customers. There were no special requirements.”

The Beckhams are probably the most famous people ever to visit the airfield, added Marty, and the family were happy to share their day out on social media.

The skydive. Photo: www.skydivesibson.co.uk/

Victoria posted a photo of the smiling family at Sibson on photo-sharing site Instagram, where she added the caption: “The best daddy in the world!!! We all love u so, so much X kisses from us all x.”

As well as the video put together by the airfield, David also filmed his son’s skydive through his own video camera.

To see a minute’s worth of footage from the skydive, visit the Peterborough Telegraph website at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk.