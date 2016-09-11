Thanks to fundraisers from hospital children’s ward

Children visiting Peterborough City Hospital can now enjoy new sensory equipment and activities thanks to the generosity of local businesses and families who attended the Amazon Ball held in November.

The Amazon Children’s Ward at the Bretton hospital has purchased two special mobile units that project interactive games onto a ‘magic carpet’ – a special mat placed on the floor.

Children of all ages can play a variety of games using the specialist equipment, including spot of difference, football and catch by touching the projected images with their hands or feet.

The equipment was purchased with money raised at the spectacular event.

Zoe Wilkinson, play specialists coordinator on the Amazon Ward, said the new equipment would make visits to the City Hospital for youngsters a better experience.

She said: “The Sensory Guru Magic Carpet provides a distraction for younger patients who may be on the ward for long periods of time, and can help alleviate anxiety through mood setting features.

“The units will make such a difference to young patients’ hospital stay.”

Zoe also thanked everyone who had helped raise money for the ward and the equipment at the event.

She said: “The Amazon Ball was a huge success and we raised over £30,000 to improve the hospital environment for younger patients visiting both Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals.

“We would like to thank everyone who attended and donated, without them we wouldn’t have been able to make these improvements and purchase specialist equipment to ensure children visiting us have a positive experience.”

For more information about the work carried out on the Amazon ward, and how to support the hospital, visit www.peterboroughandstamford.nhs.uk