Ten people evacuated from warehouse after suspected arson attack on business

Ten people had to be evacuated from a Fenland food warehouse near Wisbech when a fire broke out there at the weekend.

An investigation has been launched into the blaze at the premises on Walton Road, Wisbech, on Saturday morning, which is thought to have been started deliberately.

The incident is one of 10 separate arson cases which fire crews from across Cambridgeshire were called out to during the day,

Three fire crews, from both sides of the Cambridgeshire-Norfolk border, were called to the blaze, which broke out in an office on the premises, just before 6am.

They spent almost two hours at the site bringing the incident under control. All the people who were inside the building had been evacuated by the time crews arrived.

Pete Jones, of the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Deliberate fires cause us so many issues with crews committed to incidents that could have been avoidable.

“They damage people’s property and unfortunately, on occasion, they can have fatal consequences.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police, via the non-emergency 101 number, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.