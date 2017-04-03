Temporary entrance for Peterborough city centre car park

A car park in Peterborough will have a temporary entrance while road works are carried out.

The Wirrina long stay car park on Bishop’s Road will have the new entry route from tomorrow (Tuesday 4 April 2017).

The car park will be open as normal with the long stay car park charge in place, but the temporary entrance is required to allow the main entrance to be upgraded as part of the ongoing improvement works to Bishop’s Road.

The temporary access route to the Wirrina will be fully signposted via the The Regional Fitness and Swimming Centre car park, situated close to the Wirrina, and will be in place until the end of the week.