Teenagers admit manslaughter of Spalding dinner lady and her daughter

Two 15-year-olds have pleaded guilty at Nottingham Crown Court this morning to the manslaughter of Elizabeth Edwards (49) and her 13-year-old daughter Katie in Spalding in April – but not guilty to their murders.

The two defendants – who were both 14 at the time – were charged after the bodies of school dinner lady Liz and daughter Katie were found at a semi-detached house in Dawson Avenue, off Royce Road.

Liz Edwards. ANL-160419-162311001

• More to come soon