A teenager was taken to hospital after a car collided with a tree at the end of the Fletton Parkway, near the A1, in Peterborough.

The emergency services were called around noon yesterday (Sunday, November 20) after the car come off the road, slid down a nearby embankment and collided with a tree.

The Magpas medical team provided enhanced assessment for the teenager who had sustained a head injury.

He was then taken to Peterborough City Hospital by land ambulance in a stable condition.