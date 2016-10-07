Teenager secures big-name acts including Vernon Kay, B.O.B and Scouting For Girls for huge charity concert he is organising

There’s now less than a month until a huge charity concert with big-name acts takes place – and teenage organiser James Ellis is working around the clock to make it a hit.

James, 17, is the brains behind the Musicality event which will be hosted by TV presenter and DJ Vernon Kay and feature performances from American hip hop artist B.O.B, British singer Jay Sean, plus popular bands Scouting For Girls and Toploader.

All profits from the event will be split between four beneficiaries – #TeamGeorge, Anna’s Hope, The Matt Hampson Foundation and the Injured Jockeys Fund.

James, who lives in Castle Bytham and is a pupil at Stamford School, was inspired to organise the show after his friend George Robinson was seriously injured playing rugby during a school tour of South Africa last year.

James said: “I play in the school’s 1st XV and was on the pitch when George was hurt.

“Seeing him lying there injured hit us all really hard. George has been amazingly strong and positive with everything he has had to deal with since then.

“I’m really keen to help raise the profile of #TeamGeorge and the three other beneficiaries.

“If we make some money for them, then great, but it’s more about raising the profile of four really important causes.”

George, 19, suffered a transection of his spinal cord when going in for a tackle and spent 10 months in hospital before finally being allowed home in May.

He returned to Stamford School in September to complete his studies.

#TeamGeorge was set up to support him during his treatment and subsequent rehabilitation.

James said he was well aware of the excellent work local charity Anna’s Hope does supporting young people with brain tumours and raising awareness.

The Matt Hampson Foundation was chosen for the support it has offered George and many others.

James has an uncle who is clerk of the course at Ascot and, through him, has met many people in the racing industry. He was keen to support the Injured Jockeys Fund.

The concert will take place on the evening of November 4, at Peterborough Arena.

James added: “It’s been a huge task planning and organising the event, but we are on track to deliver a great show.

“Hopefully we’ll not only give people an amazing night, but also raise the profile of our four beneficiaries.”

To buy tickets, visit www.musicalityevents.com

l Turn to page 38 for details of the #teamgeorge ball held recently to raise funds.