Teen convinces sports stars to back charity

A Whittlesey teenager has helped to raise £5,000 for a leading child protection charity after speaking in front of 1,600 sports stars and celebrities.

Fahren Woodcock (19) delivered a speech at the BT Sport Industry Awards in Battersea which persuaded A-listers to donate cash to the NSPCC’s Child Protection in Sport Unit (CPSU).

Speaking at the event, Fahren said: “I’m a big football and basketball fan. If we’re to see the next Frank Lampard or Lebron James then we need to make sure children are safe to enjoy sport.”

Having helped the NSPCC through its participation team for three years, Fahren now sits on the charity’s shadow board of trustees which is made up of young people.

The performing arts student at University Centre Peterborough said: “We need to ensure young people are safe from abuse and feel safe because people could be missing out on their dreams if safeguarding is not taken seriously.

“For me sport was always a safe and trusted environment. I do believe it still is but we need to safeguard that future.”

Fahren enjoyed a three-course meal at the awards and sat at a table with boxing champions David Haye and Chris Eubank, and TV presenter Vernon Kay. He also met Leicester City captain Wes Morgan.

Fahren added: “It was a very humbling experience to speak in front of 1,600 people and then see them raise their phones to show they donated.

“I spoke for five minutes, so that was £1,000 a minute we raised which is crazy.”

Emily Cherry, NSPCC head of children and young people’s participation, said: “It was great to see Fahren’s fantastic speech inspire so many people to donate to the work the NSPCC does to protect young people across the UK.”