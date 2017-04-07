Taster and advice day at newly opened sports supplements store in Peterborough

A new store selling sports supplements has opened in Peterborough.

Called Legends Fitness, the store in Central Avenue, Dogsthorpe, is hosting a free taster and advice open day on Saturday (April 8) from 10am to 4pm.

Two IFBB Professional athletes and a WBPF Professional athlete will also attend to give advice and samples.

The business is being run by Nabil Athman, an athlete and qualified personal trainer, and Sarah Khan.

Sarah said: “We stock traditional sports supplements but we also have a range of high protein ready meals, snacks, sauces, spices and drinks - for the average person who perhaps is not interested in going to a gym, but still wants to make improvements to their diet.

Sarah added: “Hopefully as the business grows we will be able to employ people and we would love to look into sponsoring young, local athletes and growing with them.

“We opened the shop to bring new products to Peterborough.

“We currently stock new, up and coming brands from the UK and Europe - brands which are not currently widely available in the UK, let alone in Peterborough.

She added: “We believe that education about nutrition is extremely important - we have found that many people really do want to improve their diets, but they simply don’t have the information to make the correct choices, or indeed sometimes it is a case of misinformation.”