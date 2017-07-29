Taste of Portugal at festival

Portuguese passion brightened up a rainy weekend as a colourful festival celebrated a nations’ culture.

The fourth annual Portuguese Festival was held in the city, giving residents the chance to experience food, music, dance and culture from the Iberian country.

Festival Portugues Small World at PRUFC Second Drtove, Fengate. Duarte Goncalves with some Portuguese traditional dishes EMN-170723-154611009

The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Peterborough Rugby Club in Fengate - and despite the rain, scores of families attended to take part in the celebrations.

There were a range of stalls and activities on offer for people of all ages.

The event followed a small Portuguese market being set up in the city centre at the end of last week, with traders selling their wares.

Along with food and music, traditional Portuguese crafts were also for sale, including pottery. And the world of sport was also celebrated - Portugal are the reigning European football champions, and their soccer heritage was on display throughout the weekend.

Festival Portugues Small World at PRUFC Second Drtove, Fengate. On stage singer Luis Santos. EMN-170723-154623009

The event is the latest festival to celebrate different cultures in Peterborough to take place. Last month a Polish Festival took place in Cathedral Square with Diwali, Italian and Latvian festivals already offered by those Peterborough communities.

Festival Portugues Small World at PRUFC Second Drtove, Fengate. Ben Crooks with his daughters Phoebe, Libby and Tilly on the Trolls stall. EMN-170723-154636009