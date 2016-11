Jet Sim School, based at Sibson airfield, are using their Boeing 737-800 flight simulator in a gruelling seven day and seven night sponsored flight around the world to raise funds for Magpas Air Ambulance.

The flight began last Saturday at 11pm and will finish this Saturday at 9am. Pictured are pilots Ed Donald and Jonathan Paris.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/JetSimWorldflight2016.