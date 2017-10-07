Swinging success story for Yarwell

Villagers celebrated the opening of the community’s new £35,000 children’s playground facility.

Only six months on since news broke that the Parish Council of Yarwell had been successful in their grant application to the Mick George Community Fund, the brand new amenity has been completely installed and is now ready to be actively enjoyed by youngsters in and around the area.

Alison Matthews, Member of the Yarwell Parish Council said: ‘’The Parish has an obligation to improve the environment within the village. Beyond the hours of fun that will be appreciated, our intention is that through the encouragement of role play, confidence building, and fitness, the playground will have educational and practical benefits for all ages. We’re extremely grateful for the funding by Mick George Ltd.‘’

The development arose as a consequence of much of the existing playground equipment being condemned as unsafe following a visit from Seagrave Inspection Services, who were contracted to assess the suitability of the existing play equipment. The feedback that resulted from the audit forced the Parish Council to act swiftly to improve safety conditions.

A range of new apparatus has been added, which includes swings, cradles, a see-saw, low rotator, roundabout, an impressive climbing frame, ropes and nets, and a gym station that children and people of all age categories will certainly enjoy.

Home to around 160 properties, with a growing number of children and young people in the village, it is anticipated that the new playground will be a welcome addition to the Village Hall, church and pub that already exist.

Neil Johnson, Technical Waste Director at Mick George Ltd commented: ‘’The business has a couple of operating sites in the near vicinity of Yarwell, and is very appreciative of the longstanding support of the residents who live locally. Wherever feasible, we would always try to give something back. We hope that the new playground is enjoyed by generations for years to come.’’