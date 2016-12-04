Swimmers make a splash

Fundraisers made a splash for charity during a sponsored swim.

Werrington Rotary Club held the swim at the Jack Hunt Pool on Sunday, with more than 100 people diving in to take part.

Money was raised for both swimmers’ personal charities, and for the Werrington Rotary Club.

All participants received a medal and a photograph for their efforts.

A spokesman for the Rotary club said the event had been a great success. He said: “Inspire Peterborough had twenty two swimmers and the Peterborough Special Olympics group twenty four, making 2016 a record year.

“The start of the ten o’clock session looked like the start of the Olympic Triathlon as teams of six decided to all start together.”

It is hoped the event will get even bigger next year, with more people signing up to take part.