Sweet news for charity

Dozens of cakes have been donated to the Peterborough Soup Kitchen by generous residents.

Charity group Team HOPE donated the goodies in association with a nationwide charity ‘Islamic Relief’.

Shafeel Hussain, from Team HOPE, said: “These donations are being made every year and if anything more and more people outside the city are donating, which is overwhelming to hear that we as a city are being thought of.

“In Peterborough alone, we have raised around £1,500 from cakes since Ramadhan has started and we are estimating to hit the £2,500-£3,000 by the time the month ends.”

The donation of 40 cakes came in from collections in Leicester and London. The campaign has been running in the city for the past five years.