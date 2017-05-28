Surprise party for 100-year-old Kathleen

Cross Keys Homes helped Kingfisher Court resident Kathleen Johnson celebrate her 100th birthday with a surprise party. Executive directors Michael Heekin and Allison Long were on hand to present Kathleen with a bouquet (next to a cardboard cut-out of the Queen) as Kathleen received her telegram from Buckingham Palace.

Kathleen said: “I have had such a wonderful weekend of celebration with my family and the amazing friends I have made here at Kingfisher Court – they are like my second family. Moving here has transformed my life. The team are so attentive and here for me whenever I need them.”

Asked what the secret to a long life is, Kathleen said: “It must be my genes. My mother was 93 and my sister lived to be 104, so I guess I was blessed to come from a family of strong girls!”