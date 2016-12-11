Surgery staff have Christmas spirit

Kind-hearted staff at a GP surgery have gone the extra mile to help needy children this Christmas.

Staff at Boroughbury Medical Centre have filled 17 shoe boxes with gifts to be delivered to children living in areas of poverty, conflict and disaster as part of Operation Christmas Child. A spokesman for the surgery, in Craig Street, Peterborough said: “Staff wanted to do something to help those for whom Christmas can be an especially difficult time.

“It also reminds us that the day to day challenges experienced by those working in the surgery are often small compared to the difficulties some have to endure.”

Staff members Dawn Lyons, Bryoney Mulkern, Dr Ruth Beesley, Alison Shailer and Hayley Chiarizia were among those who helped the campaign.